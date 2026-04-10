Stock recommendations for 10 April from MarketSmith India

From a momentum standpoint, the RSI has improved to around 51.30, showing a mild recovery from oversold conditions and early signs of stabilization. However, it remains below bullish territory, indicating limited upside conviction. The MACD, still in negative territory, is flattening, with a potential positive crossover forming, suggesting a slowdown in bearish momentum. Together, these indicators point to a transition phase: selling pressure is easing, but confirmation of a sustained uptrend will require stronger price action and follow-through.