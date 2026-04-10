Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday, 9 April, as hopes of a lasting US-Iran ceasefire began fading, weighing on investor sentiment.
Stock recommendations for 10 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 10 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday, 9 April, as hopes of a lasting US-Iran ceasefire began fading, weighing on investor sentiment.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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