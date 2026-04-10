Stock recommendations for 10 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday, 9 April, as hopes of a lasting US-Iran ceasefire began fading, weighing on investor sentiment.
Stock market recap: Indian benchmark indices fell sharply on Thursday, 9 April, as hopes of a lasting US-Iran ceasefire began fading, weighing on investor sentiment.
Sensex ended 931 points or 1.2% lower at 76,631.65, while the Nifty 50 lost 222.25 points or 0.93% lower at 23,775. Intraday trade, the Sensex touched a low of 76,348, and the Nifty 50 slipped 314.5 points, or 1.3%, to 23,683.
Sensex ended 931 points or 1.2% lower at 76,631.65, while the Nifty 50 lost 222.25 points or 0.93% lower at 23,775. Intraday trade, the Sensex touched a low of 76,348, and the Nifty 50 slipped 314.5 points, or 1.3%, to 23,683.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 10 April:
Buy: Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (current price: ₹1,725)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in auto components segment, diversified product portfolio, established OEM relationships, beneficiary of EV transition trends, consistent revenue growth track, focus on technology & innovation, expansion through JVs/partnerships, improving operating margins
- Key metrics: P/E: 34.99, 52-week high: ₹1,823.90, volume: ₹45.55 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: High dependency on auto sector cycles, Client concentration risk, raw material price volatility, rising competition in components space, execution risks in expansions, exposure to EV transition uncertainty, working capital intensity, margin pressure from OEMs
- Buy: ₹1,715-1,740
- Target price: ₹1,940 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,620
Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (current price: ₹2,657)
- Why it’s recommended: Monopoly-like position in commodity derivatives, strong brand & regulatory backing, high operating leverage model, benefit from rising commodity participation, robust cash generation, increasing product diversification, technology-driven platform, low debt levels
- Key metrics: P/E:NA, 52-week high: ₹2,705.00, volume: ₹1,022.72 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed 50 DMA
- Risk factors: High regulatory dependency, volume volatility risk, competition from new exchanges, limited product penetration vs global peers, sensitivity to commodity cycles, technology/cybersecurity risks, concentration in few contracts, earnings volatility due to volumes
- Buy at: ₹2,645-2,670
- Target price: ₹2,990 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,490
Nifty 50 performance on 9 April
On Thursday, the Nifty 50 opened lower at 23,909.05 and initially attempted a rebound, touching an intraday high of 23,990.75. However, the index failed to hold gains and faced selling pressure, slipping to an intraday low of 23,682.80. It eventually closed near the day’s low at 23,775.10, down 222.25 points (-0.93%), signalling profit booking at elevated levels. The index remains below key moving averages, reflecting a weak broader trend.
While intermittent pullbacks were seen from lower levels, overall momentum remains constrained amid persistent resistance and a lack of strong institutional buying.
From a momentum standpoint, the RSI has improved to around 51.30, showing a mild recovery from oversold conditions and early signs of stabilization. However, it remains below bullish territory, indicating limited upside conviction. The MACD, still in negative territory, is flattening, with a potential positive crossover forming, suggesting a slowdown in bearish momentum. Together, these indicators point to a transition phase: selling pressure is easing, but confirmation of a sustained uptrend will require stronger price action and follow-through.
According to O’Neil’s Market Direction framework, the Indian equity market has moved from a “Rally Attempt” to a “Confirm Uptrend.”
On the technical front, immediate resistance lies in the 24,000–24,200 range, with a more significant hurdle near the 50-DMA around 24,500. Support is seen at 23,300, coinciding with the 21-DMA, while a stronger base exists in the 22,800–22,600 zone.
The recent sharp rally, supported by easing crude prices and a stable domestic policy backdrop, has improved market sentiment. In the near term, the index is likely to consolidate above 23,300 with a gradual upward bias. A sustained breakout above 24,200 could open the door for further gains, while a breach of key support levels may reintroduce volatility.
Nifty Bank's performance
The Nifty Bank index opened lower at 55,505.95 and made a brief recovery, touching an intraday high of 55,583.10. However, selling pressure prevented sustained gains, dragging the index to an intraday low of 54,626.85. It eventually closed at 54,821.70, down 1.58%, signalling profit booking at elevated levels. The index remains below key moving averages, reflecting a weak broader trend. Despite intermittent recovery attempts, banking stocks continue to face pressure amid persistent selling and limited institutional accumulation.
From a momentum perspective, the RSI stands around 50.06, indicating a neutral stance with early signs of recovery from oversold levels. The MACD, still in negative territory, is flattening, with a potential positive crossover forming, suggesting easing bearish momentum. This points to a transitional phase: selling pressure is moderating, but confirmation of a sustained uptrend will require stronger price action, broader market breadth, and follow-through buying in heavyweight banking stocks.
Technically, immediate resistance lies in the 55,500-56,000 range, with a stronger hurdle near 57,400-57,500, close to the 50-DMA. On the downside, support is seen around 53,700–53,800 (21-DMA), while a stronger base exists near 52,500–52,000. The recent pullback followed by a sharp recovery from lower levels points to early signs of stabilization.
In the near term, the index may consolidate above 53,800 with a gradual upward bias, while a sustained move above 56,000–56,500 could trigger further gains. Conversely, a breach of key support levels may invite renewed selling pressure.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.