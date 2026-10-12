Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India

Immediate support is placed near 54,600, followed by the recent swing-low zone of 54,000–53,800. A decisive break below this area could revive selling pressure and expose 53,000. On the upside, the 21-DMA near 55,553 is the first key resistance, followed by 56,000 and the 56,600–57,020 cluster, where the 50-, 100-, and 200-DMA are concentrated. In the coming sessions, Nifty Bank may attempt to extend its rebound if it sustains above 54,600 and crosses the 21-DMA with improving volume. However, volatile domestic and global cues could restrict momentum. Until the index reclaims 56,600–57,020, rallies should be viewed as recovery attempts within a broader corrective structure.