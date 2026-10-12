Stock market update: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services' quarterly results, ending the market’s eight-week losing streak. The Nifty 50 rose 288.65 points, or 1.30%, to close at 22,520.45, recovering from Thursday's 52-week low, while the Sensex gained 879.09 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 72,472.33.
Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 10 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market update: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services' quarterly results, ending the market’s eight-week losing streak. The Nifty 50 rose 288.65 points, or 1.30%, to close at 22,520.45, recovering from Thursday's 52-week low, while the Sensex gained 879.09 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 72,472.33.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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