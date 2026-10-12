Stock recommendations for 10 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Friday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services' quarterly results, ending the market’s eight-week losing streak. The Nifty 50 rose 288.65 points, or 1.30%, to close at 22,520.45, recovering from Thursday's 52-week low, while the Sensex gained 879.09 points, or 1.23%, to settle at 72,472.33.