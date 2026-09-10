Stock recommendations for 10 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50’s technical structure has weakened materially, with the index closing at 23,431.50, down 0.86%, and forming a strong bearish candle near the day’s low. The latest decline has resulted in a decisive break below the rising trendline that had guided the recovery from the April lows, indicating a deterioration in the medium-term price structure. The index is also trading below its key short- and medium-term moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing bearish bias. Momentum indicators remain weak: the RSI has slipped to 26.44, entering oversold territory and reflecting intense selling momentum. Meanwhile, this raises the possibility of a near-term technical pullback; a sustained reversal signal is yet to emerge. The MACD remains firmly negative, with the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram in negative territory, confirming strengthening downside momentum.