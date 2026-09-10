Stock recommendations for 10 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended their losing streak to a third straight session on Wednesday as Brent crude touched $100 per barrel for the first time since late July, deepening worries over inflation and import costs.
Nifty 50 fell 203.60 points, or 0.86%, to close at 23,431.50, while Sensex dropped 813.35 points, or 1.08%, to settle at 74,764.23. IT was the standout laggard, declining for a sixth consecutive session, as Coforge, Infosys, and TCS fell sharply amid continued Fed rate-hike concerns.