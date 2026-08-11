Stock recommendations for 11 August from MarketSmith India

Bank Nifty ended nearly flat on Monday, slipping 59.50 points, or 0.10%, to close at 57,686.95, as weakness in select PSU Banks offset gains across most private lenders. State Bank of India was the standout laggard, falling 2.39% to ₹1,071 as investors booked profits after last week's sharp rally following a strong June-quarter beat, with profit growth of more than 10% and asset quality at a two-decade best. The broader PSU Bank index extended this softness, slipping around 0.4%. In contrast, private banks stayed resilient: ICICI Bank rose 0.51% to ₹1,428.20, Axis Bank gained 0.69% to ₹1,246.50, Kotak Mahindra Bank added 0.45% to ₹392.50, and HDFC Bank edged up 0.12% to ₹731.90. The sector's steadiness came even as broader markets navigated early weakness from rising crude oil prices tied to continued uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz, before recovering on softer U.S. jobs data. Overall, the session reflected a rotation out of PSU banking gains into more stable private-sector names, keeping the index range-bound.