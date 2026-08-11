Stock recommendations for 11 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 rose 13.15 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 24,583.80, while Sensex added 43.27 points, or 0.06%, to close at 78,542.44, having fallen as much as 200 points intraday. Brent crude climbed more than 1% to around $84.4 per barrel, marking its third consecutive session of gains, as Iran signalled no immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and fresh attacks on Gulf shipping heightened supply concerns.