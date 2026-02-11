Stock recommendations for 11 February from MarketSmith India

On the downside, 25,400–25,100 is expected to act as an immediate cushion, where buying interest may emerge on declines. On the upside, 25,800–26,000 represents a strong hurdle for the index, given the supply seen near higher levels. A sustained close above 26,000 would be a key technical trigger and could open the door for further upside toward 26,300–26,400 in the near term.