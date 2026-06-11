Stock recommendations for 11 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended marginally lower on Wednesday after late selling wiped out early gains. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,214.95, down 27.15 points, or 0.12%, after briefly rising to an intraday high of 23,425.35 and failing to hold above the 23,300 mark.
Early gains were driven by heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries following news of its AI data-centre partnership with Meta. Sentiment weakened later in the session, however, amid concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions and profit-taking across sectors.
The risk-off mood was reflected in market breadth, with decliners outnumbering advancers by more than two to one. A total of 2,258 stocks fell, compared with 1,038 advances, while 82 remained unchanged.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India: