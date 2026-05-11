Stock recommendations for 11 May from MarketSmith India

From a momentum perspective, the RSI (14) is placed near 52.40, indicating neutral conditions with a slight positive bias. It continues to hold above the key 50 mark, suggesting that the broader undertone remains stable despite near-term weakness. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line marginally above the signal line, indicating sustained but moderating bullish momentum. However, narrowing histogram bars point to a slowdown in upside strength. The absence of a strong bearish crossover suggests the recent decline is more consistent with consolidation rather than a confirmed trend reversal. That said, momentum indicators also point to a likely range-bound phase unless a decisive breakout emerges.