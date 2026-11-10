Stock recommendations for 11 November from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators remain firmly bullish. The 14-period relative strength index (RSI) climbed to 75.41, well above its average of 52.68, signalling strong buying momentum but also overbought conditions. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) line, at 783.49, is substantially above the signal line at 179.55, while the histogram has widened to 603.94, well above the zero line. This points to accelerating upside momentum following the bullish crossover in late October. The index is now about 7% above its 21-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.5% above its 200-day SMA, indicating an extended rally that could invite consolidation. There is no visible bearish divergence yet, suggesting that dips could continue to attract buying interest.