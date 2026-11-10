Stock recommendations for 11 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Monday, supported by a correction in crude oil prices and buying in heavyweight banking and financial stocks.
The Sensex gained 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to close at 81,106.65, having hit an intraday high of 81,339.41. Nifty advanced 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to settle at 25,044.65.
Among Sensex constituents, State Bank of India, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the biggest gainers. HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.
Last week, the Sensex had surged 6,568.49 points, or 8.82%, while the Nifty rallied 1,977.25 points, or 8.57%.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.04% to $97.46 a barrel.