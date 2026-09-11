Stock recommendations for 11 September from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note at 56,262.75 but attracted buying interest after testing the intraday low of 56,231.85. The index subsequently advanced to a high of 56,575.15 before closing at 56,471.95, gaining 176.40 points, or 0.31%. The recovery helped the index finish above its opening level, although it remained marginally below the 100-SMA (56,540.79) and substantially below the 21-, 50-, and 200-SMA. The session formed a small bullish candle with upper and lower shadows, indicating a tentative rebound following recent weakness rather than a confirmed reversal. Volume stood at 182.77M. Sustained buying above the day’s high is required to strengthen the recovery, while failure to hold 56,200 could invite renewed selling pressure.