Stock recommendations for 11 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities snapped their three-session losing streak on Thursday, ending marginally higher in a choppy session coinciding with the weekly derivatives expiry. Nifty 50 rose 46.30 points, or 0.20%, to close at 23,477.80, while Sensex gained 235.44 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 74,999.67.
Banking and oil & gas led the recovery, while capital goods, metals, healthcare, and FMCG ended in the red, keeping gains modest. Brent crude held above $101 per barrel, with mixed signals on the US-Iran conflict's trajectory keeping sentiment cautious even as some reports suggested a potential de-escalation later in the year.