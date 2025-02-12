Stocks to buy—12 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today
Summary
- Stocks to buy today: As Nifty returns near the 23,000 level, Ankush Bajaj has three stocks recommendations for today
Market recap for 11 February: A bearish turn for Indian equities
The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, as initial bullish attempts failed to sustain, giving way to bearish dominance in the latter half of the session. Both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty faced considerable losses, reflecting weak market sentiment amid growing global concerns.