Stocks to buy—12 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp decline on Tuesday, as initial bullish attempts failed to sustain, giving way to bearish dominance in the latter half of the session. Both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty faced considerable losses, reflecting weak market sentiment amid growing global concerns.

The Nifty 50 index closed at 23,071, down by 309.80 points (-1.32%), while Bank Nifty slipped 577.60 points (-1.16%) to settle at 49,403.40. The broader market weakness was evident as no sector managed to close in the green, indicating a widespread sell-off.

Sectoral performance: A day of losses

The market rout was led by the energy sector, which fell 3.2%, followed by PSU banks (-3%) and the auto sector (-2.22%). This sectoral weakness highlights the growing concerns among investors, possibly driven by external economic factors and profit booking after the recent rally.

Stock-specific performance: Few gainers amid heavy losses

Despite the bearish sentiment, a few stocks managed to close in positive territory. Adani Enterprises led the gainers with a 1.35% rise, followed by Grasim Industries (+0.74%) and Trent (+0.61%). These stocks showed resilience, likely backed by strong fundamentals or sector-specific positive triggers.

On the other hand, several heavyweight stocks faced significant losses. Eicher Motors was the worst performer, tumbling 6.80%, followed by Apollo Hospitals (-6.57%) and Shriram Finance (-3.97%). The sharp decline in these stocks contributed to the overall weakness in the market.

Stock market outlook

After a pullback to 23,800, Nifty has returned to the 23,000 level, showing consistent selling pressure across all time frames. Additionally, major EMAs are signalling a short trend, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. If 22,800 is breached, we might see 22,550-22,400 levels soon in Nifty.

For the current weekly expiry, the max open interest is at 22,700 on the put side and 23,500 on the call side, indicating a wide range-bound movement. This suggests that we might witness high volatility in the coming two days.

Three stocks to buy, recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Crisil: Buy at ₹5,349 | Target ₹5,850-5,890 | Stop loss ₹5,088

The stock gained 4% yesterday and has broken the upper channel of a falling wedge on the hourly chart. The breakout happened with strong volume, indicating bullish momentum. If sustained, this setup suggests a potential 10-15% move in the coming days. Watch for follow-through and confirmation before entry into the stock.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Buy at ₹1,512 | Target ₹1,605-1,625 | Stop loss ₹1,460

Yesterday, after an initial sell-off, the stock rebounded with strong volume. Taking a trade with a small stop loss as RSI divergence is visible on the hourly chart. The setup indicates potential upside if momentum sustains. Watch the key resistance levels for confirmation.

India Cements: Buy at ₹278 | Target ₹305-320 | Stop loss ₹252

The stock is showing demand near the ₹250- ₹270 zone, which was a major resistance before breaking out to ₹380. Now, the stock has retraced to the same zone, which may act as a strong demand area. If buyers step in, a potential rebound from this level is likely. Watch the price action for confirmation before entering a trade.

