Stock recommendations for 12 January from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 12 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 12 January. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock markets recap: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in negative territory for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, 9 January, as renewed concerns over US tariffs, caution ahead of the Q2 results season, and relentless foreign capital outflow continued to pressurise market sentiment.
