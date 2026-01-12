Stock recommendations for 12 January from MarketSmith India

How Nifty Bank performed?

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note and traded with a weak undertone throughout the session. After opening at 56,524, the index attempted an early recovery but faced selling pressure near the intraday high of 56,705, following which profit booking emerged at higher levels. The selling momentum intensified in the latter half, dragging the index to an intraday low of 56,205. Despite a mild bounce from the day’s low, the recovery lacked strength, and the index eventually closed at 56,283, ending the session with a loss of nearly one percent.