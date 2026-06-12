Stock recommendations for 12 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session lower on June 11, pressured by escalating US.-Iran tensions and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses before closing down 53.35 points, or 0.23%, at 23,161.60.
Market breadth remained weak, with decliners significantly outnumbering advancers. A total of 2,255 stocks fell, compared with 1,013 gainers, while 94 stocks were unchanged.
Selling was most pronounced in cyclical and growth-oriented sectors, with Nifty IT falling 1.62% and Consumer Durables declining 1.15%. In contrast, Nifty Media rose 1.78%, while defensive pockets such as Nifty Pharma (+0.61%) and Nifty Private Bank (+0.55%) provided some support.
From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 displayed a risk-off bias, facing resistance near intraday highs as profit-booking intensified in the final hours of trade.