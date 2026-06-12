Stock recommendations for 12 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session lower on June 11, pressured by escalating US.-Iran tensions and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses before closing down 53.35 points, or 0.23%, at 23,161.60.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session lower on June 11, pressured by escalating US.-Iran tensions and a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 swung between gains and losses before closing down 53.35 points, or 0.23%, at 23,161.60.
Market breadth remained weak, with decliners significantly outnumbering advancers. A total of 2,255 stocks fell, compared with 1,013 gainers, while 94 stocks were unchanged.
Market breadth remained weak, with decliners significantly outnumbering advancers. A total of 2,255 stocks fell, compared with 1,013 gainers, while 94 stocks were unchanged.
Selling was most pronounced in cyclical and growth-oriented sectors, with Nifty IT falling 1.62% and Consumer Durables declining 1.15%. In contrast, Nifty Media rose 1.78%, while defensive pockets such as Nifty Pharma (+0.61%) and Nifty Private Bank (+0.55%) provided some support.
From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 displayed a risk-off bias, facing resistance near intraday highs as profit-booking intensified in the final hours of trade.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Navin Fluorine International Ltd (current price: ₹7,157)
- Why it’s recommended: Leader in specialty fluorochemicals, strong entry barriers in fluorine chemistry, growing CDMO business opportunity, diversified end-user industries, high-margin specialty product mix, strong global customer relationships, visible order book with multi-year contracts, capacity expansion driving growth, beneficiary of the china+1 trend, healthy balance sheet and credit profile, strong R&D and technical expertise, increasing export contribution
- Key metrics: P/E: 54.00, 52-week high: ₹7,525.00, volume: ₹106.09 crore
- Technical analysis: 21-EMA Shakeout
- Risk factors: Premium valuation / expensive stock, execution risk in new capacities, dependence on global chemical demand, customer concentration in CDMO projects, raw material and energy cost volatility, regulatory and environmental compliance risks, delays in commercialization of projects, foreign currency fluctuations, cyclical slowdown in the chemicals sector, competitive pressure from global players, high capex requirements, and margin volatility during demand downturns
- Buy at: ₹7,085–7,193
- Target price: ₹7,550 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹6,970
Buy: Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (current price: ₹608)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong portfolio of premium and prestige brands, growing presence in whisky segment, beneficiary of premiumization trend, expanding distribution network, improving market share in key states, asset-light manufacturing model, stronger focus on high-margin products, industry growth driven by rising incomes, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and scope for operating leverage as volumes grow
- Key metrics: P/E: 71.97, 52-week high: ₹696.80, volume: ₹78.19
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
- Risk factors: High regulatory and taxation risks, state-wise policy dependence, intense competition from larger players, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from excise duty changes, dependence on whisky category, working capital intensity, brand-building requires sustained spending, premium segment growth may slow during downturns, debt and interest cost monitoring required, risk of distributor inventory corrections, ESG and alcohol-related perception risks
- Buy: ₹602–611
- Target price: ₹698 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹560
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended marginally lower on 11 June, with the Nifty 50 falling 53.35 points, or 0.23%, to close at 23,161.60 after a volatile session. The benchmark traded in a broad 23,072–23,327 range, giving up early gains as profit-booking intensified in the latter half of the day.
Market breadth remained weak, underscoring broader selling pressure beneath the headline indices. Decliners significantly outnumbered gainers, with 2,255 stocks falling against 1,013 advances, while 94 stocks were unchanged.
Sectoral performance was mixed. Nifty IT (-1.62%) led the losses, followed by Consumer Durables (-1.15%), FMCG (-0.89%) and PSU Banks (-0.89%). On the other hand, Nifty Media (+1.78%) topped the gainers, while Pharma (+0.61%), Private Banks (+0.55%) and Healthcare (+0.33%) lent some support. Defensive sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, attracted selective buying amid the broader consolidation.
From a technical perspective, the Nifty 50 closed with an inverted hammer candlestick, while maintaining a lower-low and lower-high structure on the daily chart. The index continues to trade below its short-term moving averages, suggesting near-term momentum remains weak.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 38, below the neutral 50 mark, indicating momentum remains tilted in favour of the bears. The MACD also remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below both the signal line and the zero line. A negative histogram reading continues to reflect weak momentum and an ongoing corrective bias.
The index has remained range-bound over the past four sessions, consolidating within the 23,000–23,400 band. The 23,000–23,100 zone continues to act as a key support area, helping absorb selling pressure and limiting downside. A decisive break below this band could weaken near-term sentiment and accelerate the correction toward 22,700.
On the upside, any rebound is likely to face resistance around the 50-day moving average near 23,500, which remains a key hurdle for bulls. A sustained close above this level would signal improving momentum and could pave the way for a move toward 23,700.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened higher at 54,779.65 and traded in a relatively stable range through the session. The index touched an intraday high of 55,600.15 before profit booking at higher levels pulled it down to a low of 54,753.15. It later recovered to close at 55,176.75, up 76.45 points, or 0.14%.
The ability to hold above the day's low and finish in positive territory suggests buying interest is emerging on dips. Recent price action points to the formation of a short-term base following the sharp correction seen during March-April. A series of higher lows and improving participation indicate sentiment is gradually improving, while consolidation above the 21-day moving average (DMA) suggests accumulation and raises the possibility of a continued recovery if buying interest strengthens.
Momentum indicators have also improved. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 55.24, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and signalling strengthening bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. The RSI has also moved above its signal average of 49.78. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram turning positive, indicating strengthening upward momentum.
While the broader trend remains below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, easing downside pressure and improving momentum indicators support the case for a continued recovery. Sustained RSI readings above 55 and a positive MACD crossover would further reinforce the bullish outlook.
Immediate support is placed in the 54,600-54,750 zone, followed by stronger support near 54,200 (21-day SMA) and 53,800. On the upside, resistance is seen around 55,600, followed by the key 56,500-57,000 zone, where the 100-day and 200-day moving averages converge. A decisive breakout above this area could trigger fresh momentum buying and pave the way for a move towards 58,000. Conversely, a failure to hold above 54,600 could result in renewed consolidation.
Improving market breadth, easing volatility and stabilising sentiment in the banking sector support a cautiously constructive outlook, though global risk factors and interest-rate expectations remain key variables for the index's next directional move.
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