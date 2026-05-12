Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed heavy selling pressure on Monday, 11 May, with the Nifty 50 falling 1.49% to close at 23,815.85, while the Sensex tumbled more than 1,300 points. Risk aversion intensified after the breakdown of US-Iran peace talks pushed Brent crude above $105 a barrel and dragged the rupee to a record closing low of 95.31 against the dollar.
Stock recommendations for 12 May from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 12 May. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed heavy selling pressure on Monday, 11 May, with the Nifty 50 falling 1.49% to close at 23,815.85, while the Sensex tumbled more than 1,300 points. Risk aversion intensified after the breakdown of US-Iran peace talks pushed Brent crude above $105 a barrel and dragged the rupee to a record closing low of 95.31 against the dollar.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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