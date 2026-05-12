Stock recommendations for 12 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets witnessed heavy selling pressure on Monday, 11 May, with the Nifty 50 falling 1.49% to close at 23,815.85, while the Sensex tumbled more than 1,300 points. Risk aversion intensified after the breakdown of US-Iran peace talks pushed Brent crude above $105 a barrel and dragged the rupee to a record closing low of 95.31 against the dollar.