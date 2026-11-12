Stock recommendations for 12 November from MarketSmith India

On the downside, 25,095, the day's low, is the first support, followed by the 25,045 gap zone and 24,800, where the latest breakout leg began. A deeper support base lies near 24,000, close to the 200-day SMA. On the upside, 25,424 is the immediate resistance. A sustained move above this level could open the way towards 25,600 and the psychological 26,000 mark. Foreign institutional buying and softer crude oil prices remain supportive, but higher-than-expected US inflation, Treasury yields near 5% and rising expectations of a Fed rate hike could temper risk appetite. With the RSI in overbought territory, the Nifty 50 may consolidate within the 25,000-25,425 range before making its next directional move.