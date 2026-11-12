Stock recommendations for 12 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities closed higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex gaining 772.75 points to 81,879.40 and the Nifty 50 rising 210.40 points to 25,255.05, as markets reopened after the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday.
Stock market recap: Indian equities closed higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex gaining 772.75 points to 81,879.40 and the Nifty 50 rising 210.40 points to 25,255.05, as markets reopened after the Diwali-Balipratipada holiday.
Sustained foreign institutional buying was a key driver, with inflows totalling about ₹53,170 crore over six trading sessions in November. Softer crude oil prices eased concerns over inflation, input costs and pressure on the rupee, which strengthened to 93.69 against the US dollar. Better-than-expected September-quarter earnings, with Nifty 50 companies posting nearly 24% profit growth, further lifted sentiment.
Sustained foreign institutional buying was a key driver, with inflows totalling about ₹53,170 crore over six trading sessions in November. Softer crude oil prices eased concerns over inflation, input costs and pressure on the rupee, which strengthened to 93.69 against the US dollar. Better-than-expected September-quarter earnings, with Nifty 50 companies posting nearly 24% profit growth, further lifted sentiment.
PSU banks, auto, private bank and FMCG stocks led the gains, with M&M, IndiGo and Trent among the top performers. However, higher-than-expected US inflation data and hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve pushed global bond yields higher, fuelling expectations of a rate hike in December.
Selling in IT, pharma and realty stocks added to the pressure, prompting the benchmarks to surrender much of their early gains and limiting the day's advance.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Karnataka Bank Ltd (current price: ₹350)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong focus on retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) lending, along with a shift from low-yield corporate loans to higher-yield segments, supports credit growth and margin expansion, while digital transformation, fintech partnerships, a granular deposit franchise and improving CASA deposits strengthen operating efficiency and profitability.
- Key metrics: P/E: 8.08, 52-week high: ₹352.50, volume: ₹259.54 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation-base breakout
- Risk factors: Relatively elevated gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPA levels compared with leading private banks may continue to pressure earnings if asset quality weakens. At the same time dependence on the successful execution of the transformation strategy and management transition poses operational and growth risks.
- Buy: ₹346–351
- Target price: ₹410 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹320
Buy: DCB Bank Ltd (current price: ₹221)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong mortgage growth, SME/MSME, gold loan, agriculture, and affordable housing segments support sustainable double-digit loan growth, while consistentit, an improving funding mix, an expanding branch network, and steady fee-income growth support higher ROE and profitability.
- Key metrics: P/E: 8.07, 52-week high: ₹234.80, volume: ₹65.35 crore
- Technical analysis: Double bottom base breakout
- Risk factors: A higher cost of deposits compared with larger peers could pressure net interest margins in a competitive funding environment. Meanwhile, concentration in SME, business banking and retail lending exposes the bank to economic slowdowns and credit-cycle risks.
- Buy at: ₹219–222
- Target price: ₹250 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹208
How Nifty 50 performed
Bulls remained in control as the Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up after Tuesday's holiday, retreated to test intraday lows and then recovered to close firmly higher. The index opened at 25,337.80, touched a high of 25,424.35 and a low of 25,095.35, before settling at 25,255.05, up 210.40 points or 0.84%. Although it closed below its opening level, the long lower shadow signals buying interest at lower levels. The session also left an unfilled rising gap above 25,045. The close extends the breakout above August's swing high near 24,700.
Among Nifty 50 constituents, M&M (+5.30%), IndiGo (+4.33%) and Trent (+3.32%) were the top gainers. Adani Ports (-1.84%), ICICI Bank (-1.10%) and Tech Mahindra (-0.91%) led the losses, though overall market breadth remained positive.
Momentum indicators remain firmly bullish, although increasingly stretched. The 14-day RSI stands at 79.49, well above its average of 61.99 and deep in overbought territory. The MACD line, at 536.69, is comfortably above its signal line at 269.91, while the expanding histogram at 266.78 points to strengthening upside momentum, with no signs of bearish divergence. The 21-day SMA has also crossed above the 50-day SMA, while the index trades about 5% above its 200-day SMA. These signals reinforce the underlying uptrend but also suggest limited room for an unchecked rally.
On the downside, 25,095, the day's low, is the first support, followed by the 25,045 gap zone and 24,800, where the latest breakout leg began. A deeper support base lies near 24,000, close to the 200-day SMA. On the upside, 25,424 is the immediate resistance. A sustained move above this level could open the way towards 25,600 and the psychological 26,000 mark. Foreign institutional buying and softer crude oil prices remain supportive, but higher-than-expected US inflation, Treasury yields near 5% and rising expectations of a Fed rate hike could temper risk appetite. With the RSI in overbought territory, the Nifty 50 may consolidate within the 25,000-25,425 range before making its next directional move.
How did the Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened with a gap-up and extended its rally, but profit booking emerged after the index tested intraday highs. It opened at 60,524.70, touched a high of 61,394.30 and a low of 60,376.10, before closing at 60,792.40, up 1,051.15 points or 1.76%. The long upper shadow resembles a shooting-star pattern, signalling selling pressure near 61,400 after a sharp breakout from the 54,000–58,500 range. However, the gap-up and higher close suggest buyers remain firmly in control of the near-term trend. Market breadth was strong, with 13 of the 14 constituents advancing.
Among the heavyweight stocks, Axis Bank (+1.96%), SBI (+1.84%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (+1.71%) led the gains. ICICI Bank (-1.10%) was the only major laggard, while IndusInd Bank (+0.56%) and HDFC Bank (+1.06%) posted modest gains. State-run lenders Bank of Baroda (+5.77%) and Punjab National Bank (+4.77%) outperformed.
The 14-day RSI has climbed to 78.61, well above its signal line at 55.22 and deep in overbought territory. This confirms strong bullish momentum but also points to increasingly stretched conditions. The MACD line, at 1,030.09, remains well above its signal line at 349.66, while the widening positive histogram at 680.43 indicates accelerating momentum. No bearish divergence is visible yet. Meanwhile, the 21-day SMA has crossed above the 50-day SMA, and the index trades nearly 7% above its 200-day SMA. These signals reinforce the uptrend but also leave the index vulnerable to consolidation.
Immediate support lies at the day's low of 60,376, followed by the previous close of 59,740 and 58,500, the upper end of the earlier consolidation range. The 56,600–56,800 zone, where the 100-day and 200-day SMAs converge, offers a deeper support base. On the upside, 61,400 is the immediate resistance, followed by the psychological 62,000 mark. Strong foreign institutional inflows and leadership from state-run banks continue to support the broader trend.
However, higher-than-expected US inflation, Treasury yields near 5% and rising expectations of a Fed rate hike could temper risk appetite. With the RSI in overbought territory and the emergence of a shooting-star-like candle, Nifty Bank may consolidate within the 59,700–61,400 range over the coming sessions before attempting a fresh breakout.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.