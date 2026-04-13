Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Friday, 10 April, with benchmark indices recovering recent losses amid improved global sentiment. The BSE Sensex jumped over 900 points to close near 77,500, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark, ending around 24,050.
Stock recommendations for 13 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 13 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equities rebounded on Friday, 10 April, with benchmark indices recovering recent losses amid improved global sentiment. The BSE Sensex jumped over 900 points to close near 77,500, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 24,000 mark, ending around 24,050.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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