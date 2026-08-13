Stock recommendations for 13 August from MarketSmith India

Momentum indicators are gradually becoming favourable. The RSI stands at 54.25, above its signal average of 51.65 and comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, indicating improving bullish momentum without entering an overbought zone. The RSI structure suggests buyers are regaining control, although a move above 60 would provide stronger confirmation of momentum expansion. Meanwhile, the MACD remains largely flat near the zero line, with the MACD and signal lines closely aligned, indicating limited directional momentum and an ongoing phase of consolidation. A decisive bullish crossover accompanied by histogram expansion would strengthen the breakout case. Overall, momentum is positive but still requires confirmation from stronger price follow-through.