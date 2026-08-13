Stock market update: Indian equities closed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by a sudden leadership shake-up at the Tata group and persistently elevated crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 slipped 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to close at 24,435.95, while the Sensex fell 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to close at 77,966.35, having fallen nearly 1% intraday before recovering some ground.
Stock recommendations for 13 August from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 13 August. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market update: Indian equities closed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by a sudden leadership shake-up at the Tata group and persistently elevated crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 slipped 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to close at 24,435.95, while the Sensex fell 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to close at 77,966.35, having fallen nearly 1% intraday before recovering some ground.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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