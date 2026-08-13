Stock recommendations for 13 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: Indian equities closed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by a sudden leadership shake-up at the Tata group and persistently elevated crude oil prices. The Nifty 50 slipped 35.75 points, or 0.15%, to close at 24,435.95, while the Sensex fell 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to close at 77,966.35, having fallen nearly 1% intraday before recovering some ground.