Stock recommendations for 13 May from MarketSmith India

Technically, immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 53,400–53,300, which coincides with recent swing lows. A decisive breach below this region could open the door for further downside toward the 52,800 and subsequently 52,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is visible near 54,300, followed by the crucial 55,500–55,700 zone where the 21- and 50-DMA are positioned. If the index trades below these moving averages, the broader trend is likely to remain under pressure. Ongoing global uncertainty, cautious institutional participation, and subdued risk appetite may continue to weigh on banking stocks. However, any stability in bond yields, improving liquidity expectations, or positive macroeconomic developments could trigger selective short-covering rallies over the coming sessions.