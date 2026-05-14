Stock recommendations for 13 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets ended Wednesday’s session on a resilient note, with late buying helping benchmarks overcome early volatility. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,412.60, up 33.05 points, or 0.14%.
Still, broader sentiment remained cautious after the Indian rupee slid to a fresh record low of 95.80 against the US dollar, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.
Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 1,962 stocks advancing against 1,303 declines, signalling broad-based buying interest beyond index heavyweights.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal outperformed with a sharp 3.18% gain, followed by Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas, which rose 1.67% and 1.28%, respectively. In contrast, IT and auto stocks came under pressure, with the Nifty IT and Auto indices declining 1.13% and 0.97%.