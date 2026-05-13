Stock recommendations for 13 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets faced a significant "Tuesday Tsunami," with Nifty 50 plunging 1.83% to settle at 23,379.55, while BSE Sensex crashed more than 1,450 points.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets faced a significant "Tuesday Tsunami," with Nifty 50 plunging 1.83% to settle at 23,379.55, while BSE Sensex crashed more than 1,450 points.
This sharp correction was primarily fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with President Trump’s remarks placing the U.S.-Iran ceasefire on “life support,” subsequently driving Brent crude prices toward $106 per barrel. Locally, the Indian Rupee hit a fresh lifetime low of 95.51 against the dollar, further dampening investor sentiment.
This sharp correction was primarily fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with President Trump’s remarks placing the U.S.-Iran ceasefire on “life support,” subsequently driving Brent crude prices toward $106 per barrel. Locally, the Indian Rupee hit a fresh lifetime low of 95.51 against the dollar, further dampening investor sentiment.
The sell-off was broad-based, as reflected in a severely skewed advance-decline ratio, with 590 stocks advancing and 2,726 stocks declining. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the biggest laggard, tumbling nearly 4% following OpenAI’s disruptive enterprise AI announcement, which stoked fears of disintermediation in traditional IT services. Realty and Consumer Durables also saw deep cuts, while defensive pockets like Pharma showed relative, albeit marginal, resilience.
Buy: Anthem Biosciences Limited (current price: ₹799)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong CRDMO business model with exposure to the growing global pharma outsourcing opportunity.
- Key metrics: P/E: 104.87, 52-week high: ₹873.50, volume: ₹55.62 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base
- Risk factors: High dependence on a few key clients increases customer concentration risk. Delays in client drug approvals can impact project execution and revenue visibility.
- Buy: ₹791–803
- Target price: ₹910 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹750
Buy: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (current price: ₹294)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong government-backed PSU with a dominant position in India’s oil & gas sector.
- Key metrics: P/E:8.00, 52-week high: ₹307.50, volume: ₹1,540.10 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base
- Risk factors: Earnings remain highly sensitive to crude oil price volatility and global energy market fluctuations. government intervention, subsidy-sharing burden, and PSU-related operational inefficiencies may impact profitability and growth.
- Buy at: ₹291–295
- Target price: ₹340 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹277
Nifty 50 performance on 12 May
Indian equities witnessed a broad-based sell-off on Tuesday, with benchmark indices ending sharply lower amid weak global cues and sustained profit booking across heavyweight sectors. Nifty 50 declined 436.30 points, or 1.83%, to close at 23,379.55 after trading in a range of 23,348.40–23,757.55 during the session. Sensex also mirrored the weakness, as investors turned risk-averse following pressure in IT, Consumer Durables, Financials, and Realty stocks. On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty (-4.11%), IT (-3.73%), and Consumer Durables (-3.59%) emerged as the top laggards, while Metal and Oil & Gas stocks displayed relatively better resilience.
Market breadth remained decisively negative, highlighting the intensity of the correction, with 590 stocks advancing against 2,726 declines, while 65 shares remained unchanged on the NSE. The sharp deterioration in breadth suggests widespread selling beyond the frontline indices. Technically, the index slipped below 23,500 , indicating near-term weakness. The next support is seen around 23,300, while resistance is placed near 23,600–23,700. Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of global inflation data and institutional flow trends.
Nifty 50 witnessed a decisive breakdown on Tuesday, ending with a strong bearish candle that reinforced the prevailing short-term weakness in the broader trend. Price action remained under pressure throughout the session, with the index consistently forming lower-highs and lower-lows, indicating sustained selling interest at higher levels.
From a momentum perspective, the RSI has turned sharply lower and slipped below the neutral 50 mark, indicating fading bullish momentum and strengthening bearish bias. The indicator is also showing a negative slope, suggesting that recovery attempts may continue to face selling pressure. Meanwhile, the MACD has witnessed a bearish crossover with widening negative histogram bars, highlighting increasing downside momentum in the near term.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market downgraded to an “Uptrend under pressure” from a “Confirmed uptrend”.
Technically, Nifty 50 weakened considerably after breaching the crucial 23,800 support and closing decisively below 23,500, indicating sustained bearish momentum in the near term. The breakdown reflects deteriorating market sentiment and continued selling pressure across broader indices. Going ahead, the next important downside zone for the index is seen around 23,150–23,000, which could act as a key demand area for the market. On the upside, the index will need to reclaim and sustain above 24,000–24,400 to negate the prevailing negative bias and signal a meaningful recovery in sentiment. Until such confirmation emerges, the broader market setup is expected to remain range-bound with a cautious to negative undertone.
Nifty Bank's performance
Nifty Bank witnessed a sharply negative trading session and opened on a weak note, reflecting continued selling pressure in the banking space. The index opened at 54,178.40 and attempted a brief recovery during the session, touching an intraday high of 54,365.45. However, sustained profit booking at higher levels dragged the index lower to an intraday low of 53,457.50 before it finally settled at 53,555.20, down 884.70 points or 1.63% for the day. The formation of a long bearish candle indicates aggressive supply near short-term resistance zones and confirms the continuation of the prevailing corrective trend. The index also remained below its key short-term moving averages, highlighting weak market breadth and deteriorating sentiment across frontline banking counters amid persistent risk-off positioning.
From a technical indicator perspective, momentum conditions continue to remain fragile. The 14-day RSI has slipped to around 39.45 and remains below its signal average near 49, indicating weakening bullish momentum and increasing downside pressure. The RSI drifting below the neutral 50 mark suggests bears currently retains near-term control. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator remains in negative territory, with the MACD line below the signal line and histogram readings gradually turning weaker, indicating fading recovery momentum after the recent pullback bounce. The absence of a bullish crossover and declining oscillator structure collectively reinforces the possibility of continued consolidation-to-negative price action in the near term unless strong buying support emerges.
Technically, immediate support for Nifty Bank is placed near 53,400–53,300, which coincides with recent swing lows. A decisive breach below this region could open the door for further downside toward the 52,800 and subsequently 52,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is visible near 54,300, followed by the crucial 55,500–55,700 zone where the 21- and 50-DMA are positioned. If the index trades below these moving averages, the broader trend is likely to remain under pressure. Ongoing global uncertainty, cautious institutional participation, and subdued risk appetite may continue to weigh on banking stocks. However, any stability in bond yields, improving liquidity expectations, or positive macroeconomic developments could trigger selective short-covering rallies over the coming sessions.
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