Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank opened on a positive note but failed to hold its early gains, as profit booking emerged after it tested intraday highs near 55,400. The index opened at 55,350.15, touched a high of 55,416.45, a low of 54,708.80, and closed at 54,918.00, down 338.65 points or 0.61%. The session's bearish candle erased more than half of Friday's gains, resembling a dark cloud cover, while 55,420 has now capped the index for two straight sessions. Breadth was weak, with 13 of 14 constituents ending lower.