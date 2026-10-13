Stock market recap: Indian equities gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields and persistent foreign selling outweighed Friday's relief rally. Nifty 50 fell 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to close at 22,363.35, after opening higher and touching 22,651.10, while Sensex lost 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 71,924.68, more than 950 points below its intraday high.
Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 13 October. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Indian equities gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields and persistent foreign selling outweighed Friday's relief rally. Nifty 50 fell 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to close at 22,363.35, after opening higher and touching 22,651.10, while Sensex lost 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 71,924.68, more than 950 points below its intraday high.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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