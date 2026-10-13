Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields and persistent foreign selling outweighed Friday's relief rally. Nifty 50 fell 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to close at 22,363.35, after opening higher and touching 22,651.10, while Sensex lost 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 71,924.68, more than 950 points below its intraday high.