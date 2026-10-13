Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields and persistent foreign selling outweighed Friday's relief rally. Nifty 50 fell 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to close at 22,363.35, after opening higher and touching 22,651.10, while Sensex lost 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 71,924.68, more than 950 points below its intraday high.
Stock market recap: Indian equities gave up early gains and ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields and persistent foreign selling outweighed Friday's relief rally. Nifty 50 fell 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to close at 22,363.35, after opening higher and touching 22,651.10, while Sensex lost 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to settle at 71,924.68, more than 950 points below its intraday high.
India's 10-year bond yield rose to a three-year high of about 7.37% after the RBI tightened banks' daily cash reserve rules to drain surplus liquidity. Foreign investors sold about ₹45,125 crore of Indian shares in October's first six sessions, nearly matching September’s total. Iran's rejection of the latest U.S. peace proposal and weak Asian markets added to the caution, although the rupee gained about 1% after the RBI's weekend steps to curb dollar demand.
FMCG was the weakest sector, falling 1.67% on losses in ITC, Dabur, and HUL, followed by PSU Banks and IT. Media rallied 4.60%, while Autos, Realty, and Pharma ended higher. Breadth was evenly balanced, with 1,795 stocks advancing, 1,798 stocks declining, and 113 remaining unchanged. Upcoming inflation data and quarterly earnings will be key.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Aegis Logistics Limited (current price: ₹1,450)
- Why it’s recommended: Expanding LPG, liquid storage, and ammonia terminal infrastructure across key ports is expected to drive higher throughput and earnings growth. Strong growth in LPG distribution volumes, supported by rising industrial LPG demand and a nationwide logistics network, provides long-term volume visibility.
- Key metrics: P/E: 33.03, 52-week high: ₹1,528.70, volume: ₹103.35 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Earnings remain sensitive to fluctuations in LPG/chemical import volumes, port activity, and industrial demand cycles. Large ongoing capex projects expose the company to execution delays, cost overruns, and slower-than-expected utilization risks.
- Buy: ₹1,436–1,457
- Target price: ₹1,700 in two to three days
- Stop loss: ₹1,360
Buy: Pearl Global Industries Limited (current price: ₹1,330)
- Why it’s recommended: Diversified manufacturing footprint across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Guatemala positions the company to benefit from global sourcing shifts away from China. Capacity expansion, strong relationships with global apparel brands, and growing order volumes support sustained revenue growth.
- Key metrics: P/E: 38.58, 52-week high: ₹1,357.90, volume: ₹28.42 crore
- Technical analysis: Flat base pattern breakout
- Risk factors: High exposure to export markets makes revenues vulnerable to global economic slowdowns, apparel demand weakness, and customer order volatility. Geopolitical tensions, tariff changes, and operational disruptions across multiple manufacturing geographies can impact profitability and supply chains.
- Buy at: ₹1,317–1,337
- Target price: ₹1,510 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,240
How the benchmark index performed on 12 October
Indian equities ended lower on Monday, with Nifty 50 closing at 22,363.35, down 157.10 points or 0.70%, while Sensex declined around 600 points to 71,872. Nifty reversed early gains as investors remained cautious amid persistent foreign selling, elevated global bond yields, tighter domestic liquidity and geopolitical uncertainty. Sector performance was mixed. FMCG (-1.67%), PSU Banks (-1.18%), IT (-0.79%), and Financial Services (-0.40%) was the weak performers. Media was the standout performer, gaining 4.60%, while Auto, Realty, and Pharma rose 0.90%, 0.76% and 0.45%, respectively.
Overall breadth was nearly balanced, with 1,795 stocks advancing, 1,798 stocks declining, and 113 remaining unchanged, suggesting that selling was concentrated in larger index constituents rather than reflecting broad-based capitulation. The rupee remained under pressure, and elevated crude prices continued to raise concerns over imported inflation and corporate margins. Investors are likely to focus next on upcoming corporate earnings, foreign institutional flows and further signals from the Reserve Bank of India on liquidity and interest rates.
Nifty 50’s daily chart reflects a firmly bearish structure, with price action continuing to form lower-highs and lower-lows after breaking below the rising trendline established during the earlier recovery. The index remains below its key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating that sellers retain control. The recent decline has been accompanied by relatively elevated volumes, lending credibility to the downward move.
Momentum readings remain weak: the RSI is near 34, below the neutral 50 mark and in bearish territory, although its slight recovery from oversold levels suggest that selling pressure may be easing slightly. The MACD remains below the zero line, confirming negative underlying momentum. However, the MACD line has moved above the signal line, while the histogram shows signs of contraction, indicating tentative momentum stabilisation rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
Nifty 50 exhibits a bearish bias, although it is currently holding above 22,180. Technically, 22,200–22,000 remains a critical support area. A decisive break below this range could accelerate downside momentum and expose the index to levels around 21,700–21,600. On the upside, 22,600–22,800 is likely to act as a significant resistance after the recent breakdown.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note but failed to hold its early gains, as profit booking emerged after it tested intraday highs near 55,400. The index opened at 55,350.15, touched a high of 55,416.45, a low of 54,708.80, and closed at 54,918.00, down 338.65 points or 0.61%. The session's bearish candle erased more than half of Friday's gains, resembling a dark cloud cover, while 55,420 has now capped the index for two straight sessions. Breadth was weak, with 13 of 14 constituents ending lower.
Among heavyweights, Kotak Bank (+0.54%) was the only gainer, while HDFC Bank (-0.33%) and Axis Bank (-0.48%) outperformed. SBIN (-1.89%), ICICI Bank (-1.11%), and IndusInd Bank (-1.00%) were the top drags.
The 14-day RSI eased to 42.33 from 45.20, staying below 50 but above its signal line at 37.88, suggesting fading selling momentum. The MACD at -545.71 has crossed above its signal line at -575.80, with the histogram turning positive at 30.09, a bullish crossover deep in negative territory. However, the index continues to trade below its 21-, 50-, 100- and 200-SMA at 55,487, 56,659, 56,610 and 57,000, respectively.
At the same time, the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, indicating a bearish primary trend. The formation of higher lows since September 29th suggests base-building activity rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
On the downside, immediate support is placed at 54,700, the session’s low, followed by 54,380 and the September 29th swing low of 53,785. A breach of the latter could drag the index toward 53,000. On the upside, 55,420 is the immediate hurdle, followed by the 21-day SMA (55,487) and the 56,600–57,000 band, where the 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs converge.
Macro cues remain challenging, with the RBI having raised the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% and FIIs continuing to sell for 11 consecutive sessions. With HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank scheduled to report their Q2 results on 17 October, we expect range-bound trading between 54,400 and 55,500, with a decisive close above 55,500 required to confirm a recovery.
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