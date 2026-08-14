Stock recommendations for 14 August from MarketSmith India

Stock market update: Indian equities rangebound for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, 13 August, as uncertainty over a potential US-Iran deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz continued to keep investors cautious even as crude oil prices declined amid the prospects of weak global demand this year.
The Sensex ended 114 points, or 0.15%, higher at 78,079.96, while the Nifty ended at 24,395.85, down 40 points, or 0.16%. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.15%, while the Smallcap 100 index inched up by 0.27%.
Oil price benchmark Brent crude declined 2% to trade near $87 per barrel amid speculations that oil demand may remain weak this year due to slowing global economic growth.
The Indian rupee, meanwhile, slipped 11 paise to close at 95.44 per dollar compared to its previous close of 95.33.