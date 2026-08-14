Stock recommendations for 14 August from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank performance

Nifty Bank opened on a negative note and remained under pressure throughout the session, with profit booking emerging after the index tested its intraday high near the opening level. The index opened at 57,799.15, touched a high of 57,799.15, slipped to a low of 57,548.60, and closed at 57,635.25, down 250.60 points or 0.43%. Despite the decline, the index managed to close above its 21-(57,529.37), 200-(57,476.43), and 50-DMA (57,272.13), keeping the broader recovery structure intact.