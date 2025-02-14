Stocks to buy—14 February: Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks for today

Indian stock market outlook

On daily, 4-hour, and hourly charts, the Nifty 50 is trading below key EMAs, signalling continued weakness. This suggests that short-term trend pressure remains bearish. As discussed earlier, until the Nifty 50 sustains below 23,300, every pullback is likely to face selling pressure. A decisive breakout above this level is needed to regain strength, or further downside may continue. Traders should watch for volume confirmation on any moves.