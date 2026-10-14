Stock recommendations for 14 October from MarketSmith India

Nifty Bank's 1.03% rise to 55,481 was more than a bounce off oversold levels. The index slipped slightly below the previous close at the open, absorbed early selling, near 54,736, then climbed steadily to finish near the day's high of 55,552. A close in the top tenth of the range rarely comes from short covering alone. It means buyers held control into the close. The gains were also broad. Twelve of fourteen constituents advanced, and leadership came from both public and private banks. Canara Bank and SBI gained about 1.7% each, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank added more than 1.2%. The strongest moves came from higher-beta names such as IndusInd Bank (+2.85%) and Yes Bank (+2.01%), a sign that risk appetite is returning. Kotak Bank’s (-0.99%) decline was the only notable weak spot among the heavyweights.