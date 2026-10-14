Stock recommendations for 14 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities posted a strong rebound on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after HCL Tech's quarterly results, as investors looked past higher inflation data.
Nifty 50 rose 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at the day’s high of 22,721.9, while Sensex gained 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to settle at 73,033.78.
IT was the standout sector, rising more than 3%, as HCL Tech jumped about 7% after strong profit growth, improved margins, and an upgrade to the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast. TCS gained around 6%, while Tech Mahindra and Infosys also rose. Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto added about 3% each. Data released on Monday showed that retail inflation rose 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, while food inflation climbed to 7.74%, keeping the possibility of further RBI rate hikes alive. Even so, domestic institutional buying helped absorb foreign selling, and a firmer rupee supported sentiment. Breadth was positive, with 2,128 stocks advancing, 1,418 stocks declining, and 98 remaining unchanged. Investors will now monitor upcoming quarterly earnings, crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, and foreign fund flows.