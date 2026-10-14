Stock recommendations for 14 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities posted a strong rebound on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after HCL Tech's quarterly results, as investors looked past higher inflation data.
Stock market recap: Indian equities posted a strong rebound on Tuesday, led by a sharp rally in IT stocks after HCL Tech's quarterly results, as investors looked past higher inflation data.
Nifty 50 rose 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at the day’s high of 22,721.9, while Sensex gained 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to settle at 73,033.78.
Nifty 50 rose 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at the day’s high of 22,721.9, while Sensex gained 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to settle at 73,033.78.
IT was the standout sector, rising more than 3%, as HCL Tech jumped about 7% after strong profit growth, improved margins, and an upgrade to the lower end of its full-year revenue forecast. TCS gained around 6%, while Tech Mahindra and Infosys also rose. Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Auto added about 3% each. Data released on Monday showed that retail inflation rose 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, while food inflation climbed to 7.74%, keeping the possibility of further RBI rate hikes alive. Even so, domestic institutional buying helped absorb foreign selling, and a firmer rupee supported sentiment. Breadth was positive, with 2,128 stocks advancing, 1,418 stocks declining, and 98 remaining unchanged. Investors will now monitor upcoming quarterly earnings, crude oil prices above $100 per barrel, and foreign fund flows.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: eClerx Services Limited(current price: ₹1,961)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong demand for AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process transformation services from global Fortune 2000 clients across financial services, telecom, retail, and media sectors. Deep domain expertise and expanding GenAI/automation capabilities are helping drive higher-value engagements and long-term client relationships.
- Key metrics: P/E: 24.04, 52-week high: ₹2,497.50, volume: ₹96.28 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 21-DMA on above-average volume
- Risk factors: High dependence on clients in developed markets exposes revenue growth to global economic slowdown and discretionary technology spending cuts. Client concentration risk, where loss or downsizing of large enterprise accounts can materially impact revenues and margins.
- Buy: ₹1,941–1,971
- Target price: ₹2,280 in two to three days
- Stop loss: ₹1,850
Buy: Coforge Limited (current price: ₹1,929)
- Why it’s recommended: Robust order book, large deal wins, and strong demand for AI-led engineering, cloud, and data services provide long-term revenue visibility. AI-native strategy, proprietary platforms, and synergy from acquisitions are strengthening market position and driving faster growth than industry peers.
- Key metrics: P/E: 38.95, 52-week high: ₹2,021.20, volume: ₹728.52 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Significant exposure to BFSI, insurance, and travel sectors makes earnings vulnerable to weakness in these end markets. Integration challenges from acquisitions and rapid technological changes in AI could pressure margins and execution if not managed effectively.
- Buy at: ₹1,910–1,939
- Target price: ₹2,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹1,830
How Nifty 50 Performed
Indian equities staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, with Nifty 50 rising 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at 22,721.95. The index opened at 22,364.15, briefly declined to 22,288.45, and then recovered steadily to close at the day’s high, signalling sustained buying interest through the session. Market breadth was positive, with 2,128 stocks advancing, 1,418 stocks declining, and 98 remaining unchanged, indicating broad participation across the market. Sectoral performance was led by IT (+5.22%), followed by Realty (+2.46%), and Financial Services (+1.54%). FMCG, PSU Banks, Auto, Metals and Consumer Durables also gained between 1.15% and 1.56%. Private Banks, Oil and Gas, Media, and Healthcare posted more modest advances, while Pharma was largely flat and mid-small healthcare declined marginally.
Nifty 50’s daily chart reflects a firmly bearish structure, with price action continuing to form lower-highs and lower-lows after breaking below the rising trendline established during the earlier recovery. The index closed at 22,363.35, down 0.70%, and remains below its key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating that sellers retain control. The recent decline has been accompanied by relatively high trading volumes, lending credibility to the downward trend. Momentum readings remain weak: the RSI is near 34, below the neutral 50 mark and in bearish territory, although its slight recovery from deeply oversold levels suggests that selling pressure may be easing slightly. The MACD remains below the zero line, confirming negative underlying momentum. However, the MACD line has moved above the signal line, while the histogram shows signs of contraction, indicating tentative momentum stabilization rather than a confirmed trend reversal.
The index exhibit a bearish bias, although it is currently holding above 22,180. Technically, 22,200–22,000 remains a critical support area. A decisive break below this range could accelerate downside momentum and expose the index to levels around 21,700–21,600. On the upside, 22,600–22,800 is likely to act as a key resistance zone following the recent breakdown.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank's 1.03% rise to 55,481 was more than a bounce off oversold levels. The index slipped slightly below the previous close at the open, absorbed early selling, near 54,736, then climbed steadily to finish near the day's high of 55,552. A close in the top tenth of the range rarely comes from short covering alone. It means buyers held control into the close. The gains were also broad. Twelve of fourteen constituents advanced, and leadership came from both public and private banks. Canara Bank and SBI gained about 1.7% each, while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank added more than 1.2%. The strongest moves came from higher-beta names such as IndusInd Bank (+2.85%) and Yes Bank (+2.01%), a sign that risk appetite is returning. Kotak Bank’s (-0.99%) decline was the only notable weak spot among the heavyweights.
Momentum indicators support this improvement but do not yet confirm a new trend. The RSI has climbed from around 30 to 48, and the MACD has crossed above its signal line with the histogram turning positive. Both point to fading bearish momentum, but both remain in negative territory, typical of early recoveries that can still fail. The moving average structure explains the caution. The index has reclaimed the 21-SMA, but the 50-SMA is slipping below the 100-SMA, and both sit under the 200-SMA. That is still a downtrend, and the bounce has not changed it.
Over the coming sessions, 56,600–57,000 will decide whether this is a reversal or a rally to sell into, since the 50-, 100-, and 200-SMA all converge there. If the index holds above 55,440, it has room to test 56,000 and possibly the lower end of that zone. A fall back below 54,700 would weaken the higher-low structure and bring the 54,000–53,800 swing lows back into play. Macro factors suggest restraint. The RBI's ₹25,000 crore bond sale, the stricter CRR requirement from October 16, and the new forex rules all tighten liquidity just as banks need it. Meanwhile, September CPI at 5.54% leaves little room for rate cuts. Until foreign investors stop selling and the index closes above its long-term averages, I would treat strength as a chance to trim weaker holdings rather than add aggressively.
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