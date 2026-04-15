Stock recommendations for 15 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, immediate support for the Nifty is placed in the 23,500–23,450 zone, aligning with recent swing lows and short-term moving averages. Stronger support is seen near 23,200, which has acted as a base during the recent correction. On the upside, resistance is placed in the 24,200–24,400 range, followed by a key hurdle near 24,700, coinciding with the 50- and 100-day EMA cluster.