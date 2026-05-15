Stock recommendations for 15 May from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity markets showed resilience on 14 May, with the Nifty 50 rising 1.18% to close at 23,689.60 despite early volatility. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,725 gainers outpacing 1,540 decliners.
Sectoral performance was largely bullish. Nifty Pharma climbed 2.74%, while Nifty Healthcare gained 2.56%, reflecting strong defensive buying interest. Metal and PSU bank stocks also advanced more than 1.3%. In contrast, Nifty IT emerged as the key laggard, falling 1.99% amid persistent global technology headwinds.
Investor sentiment was shaped by the release of wholesale price index (WPI) data and shifting geopolitical dynamics in energy markets. The session also saw a rotation into commodity and healthcare stocks as institutional investors repositioned portfolios following recent policy cues.
The broad-based recovery points to cautious optimism in the market, with investors closely tracking sectoral earnings and macroeconomic stability for further direction.