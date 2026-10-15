Stock recommendations for 15 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a sharp rally in the previous session, while a spike in wholesale price inflation and firm crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.89 points, or 0.34%, to settle at 72,781.89. During the session, it touched a high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 99.25 points, or 0.44%, to close at 22,622.70.
Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eternal, ICICI Bank and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards.
Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers.