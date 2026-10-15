Stock recommendations for 15 October from MarketSmith India

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 41.66, recovering from oversold levels in the mid-20s and moving well above its signal average of 32.01. However, it remains below 50, suggesting that momentum is improving but has yet to turn bullish. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), at -311.48, has crossed above its signal line at -331.67, with the histogram turning positive at +20.19. This is an early bullish crossover, although both lines remain deep in negative territory.