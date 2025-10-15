Stock recommendations for 15 October from MarketSmith India

On 14 October 2025, the Indian equity market ended on a weak note, with Nifty 50 closing at 25,145.50, down 81.85 points or 0.32% from the previous close of 25,227.35. The index traded between 25,060.55 and 25,310.35 during the session, showing mild volatility. Selling pressure was visible across most sectors, with notable declines in FMCG (-0.48%), IT (-0.33%), Pharma (-0.75%), PSU Bank (-1.52%), and Consumer Durables (-1.08%). Other sectors like Metal, Realty, and Oil and Gas also ended lower, indicating broad-based weakness. Market breadth was negative, with 836 stocks advancing, 2,266 declining, and 95 remaining unchanged, reflecting bearish sentiment and profit-booking across the board.