Stock recommendations for 16 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, immediate support for the index is placed near 23,500–23,450, aligning with recent swing lows and short-term moving averages. Stronger support is seen around 23,200, which acted as a base during the recent correction. On the upside, resistance is placed near 24,400–24,500, followed by a crucial hurdle around 24,700, near the 50- and 100 EMA cluster.