Stock recommendations for 16 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks staged a spectacular recovery on Wednesday, 15 April, as Nifty 50 surged 1.63% to close at 24,231.30, while Sensex rallied 1,264 points to settle at 78,111.24.
Stock market recap: Indian equity benchmarks staged a spectacular recovery on Wednesday, 15 April, as Nifty 50 surged 1.63% to close at 24,231.30, while Sensex rallied 1,264 points to settle at 78,111.24.
This sharp rebound was primarily fueled by cooling geopolitical tensions as renewed hopes for U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks triggered a significant drop in crude oil prices below the $100 mark.
This sharp rebound was primarily fueled by cooling geopolitical tensions as renewed hopes for U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks triggered a significant drop in crude oil prices below the $100 mark.
The overall market breadth was exceptionally strong, with an advance-decline ratio of nearly 6:1 (2,839 advances to 438 declines), reflecting broad-based participation beyond front-line stocks.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty IT led the charge, gaining 2.91% and 2.84%, respectively. On the other hand, Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks with gains exceeding 2%. High-beta sectors like Realty and Media also witnessed aggressive buying.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (current price: ₹2,670)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong brand & parentage (HDFC group), market leader in mutual fund space, consistent AUM growth, high return ratios (ROE/ROA), asset-light business model, strong distribution network, rising sip inflows trend, healthy profit margins, low debt levels, and beneficiary of financialization of savings
- Key metrics: P/E: 37.95, 52-week high: ₹2,967.25, volume: ₹573.27 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 100-DMA on above-average volume
- Risk factors: Market volatility impacting AUM, dependence on equity market performance, rising competition (Zerodha, fintech AMCs), expense ratio regulations (SEBI pressure), concentration in few schemes, redemption pressure in downturns, slower growth vs peers at times, key personnel dependency, regulatory changes risk, and shift to passive investing (ETFs)
- Buy: ₹2,655–2,685
- Target price: ₹3,030 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹2,500
Buy: CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (current price: ₹748)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong parent (Murugappa Group), turnaround story post-2020, strong order book in power & industrial, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, diversified segments (power + industrial), high operating leverage potential, expansion into semiconductors (future growth), capacity expansion plans underway, improving financial performance, and export & domestic presence
- Key metrics: P/E:99.45, 52-week high: ₹797.55, volume: ₹304.71 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical business (infra/capex dependent), execution risk in large projects, semiconductor business uncertainty, high capex requirements, margin pressure in competitive sector, commodity price volatility impact, past governance issues history, dependence on industrial demand, working capital intensive, and valuation risk after sharp run-up
- Buy at: ₹740–755
- Target price: ₹860 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹690
How the Nifty 50 performed on 15 April
Indian equities closed sharply higher on April 15, with benchmark indices extending gains amid broad-based buying across sectors. Nifty 50 surged 388.65 points (+1.63%) to settle at 24,231.30, reclaiming 24,200, while Sensex mirrored the uptrend with comparable gains.
Market breadth was decisively positive, with advances outpacing declines by a wide margin (2,839 stocks advancing and 438 stocks declining), underscoring strong participation beyond frontline stocks.
On the sectoral front, Nifty IT, Consumer Durables, and Realty led the rally with gains of 2–3%. Meanwhile, Nifty Financials, Metals, and Pharma also contributed meaningfully, indicating a synchronized upmove. PSU and Private Banks posted steady gains, supporting index stability. The day’s momentum was supported by improved global cues and continued domestic buying interest.
Nifty 50 staged a notable recovery following a sharp corrective phase, with recent price action indicating a short-term reversal from oversold levels. The index has rebounded from its recent swing lows and is now trading above the 21-DMA, suggesting improving near-term momentum. It remains below the 50- and 100-DMA, indicating that the broader trend is still in a consolidation-to-cautious phase. Momentum indicators are turning constructive.
The RSI has climbed to ~56, moving above its signal line and exiting the lower band, which reflects strengthening bullish momentum without yet entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD has witnessed a positive crossover, with the histogram turning positive after a prolonged negative phase, indicating a shift in momentum in favor of the bulls.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market transitioned to a “Confirm Uptrend” from a “Rally Attempt.
On the technical front, immediate support for the index is placed near 23,500–23,450, aligning with recent swing lows and short-term moving averages. Stronger support is seen around 23,200, which acted as a base during the recent correction. On the upside, resistance is placed near 24,400–24,500, followed by a crucial hurdle around 24,700, near the 50- and 100 EMA cluster.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note, around the 55,600, and witnessed strong buying interest throughout the session. It touched an intraday high of 56,786.25, while the low was recorded at 56,109.20, before closing firmly at 56,301.95, up 696.90 points (+1.25%).
The price action indicates a sharp rebound after recent corrective pressure, with sustained strength post the initial dip suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The formation of a strong bullish candle highlights improving sentiment and the potential for a short-term trend reversal. Additionally, the recovery from recent lows reflects renewed institutional participation and stability in broader financial stocks.
Momentum indicators are showing early signs of recovery. The RSI is positioned near 55, rising from oversold territory, indicating improving bullish momentum without being overbought. The MACD has witnessed a bullish crossover, with the histogram turning positive, suggesting a shift in momentum in favor of buyers. This crossover after a prolonged negative phase typically signals the beginning of a short-term uptrend. Additionally, the alignment of RSI and MACD supports a potential continuation of the pullback rally, provided price sustains above near-term moving averages.
On the technical front, immediate support is placed near 55,600–55,500, followed by stronger support around 53,600. On the upside, resistance is seen at 56,800, and a decisive breakout above this level could open the path toward 57,200–57,500, near key moving averages. Structurally, the index is attempting to make a recovery after a sharp correction, and sustaining above the 21-day moving average will be critical for trend confirmation.
With improving momentum indicators and supportive macro cues such as easing rate expectations, the index is likely to trade with a positive bias. However, intermittent consolidation cannot be ruled out.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.