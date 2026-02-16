Stock recommendations for 16 February from MarketSmith India

Nifty declined for a second consecutive session, closing below key short- to medium-term moving averages, signalling a deterioration in near-term technical structure. On the downside, 25,400–25,100 is expected to offer an initial buffer, where selective buying interest could emerge on further weakness. However, upside attempts are likely to encounter stiff resistance in 25,800–26,000, an area that has consistently witnessed supply pressure. A sustained and decisive close above 26,000 would be a critical technical development, potentially reinstating bullish momentum and opening the path for a move toward 26,300–26,400 in the near term.