Stock recommendations for 16 July from MarketSmith India

The index is currently trading near a crucial support zone of 23,800, which will be closely monitored in the coming sessions. A decisive break down below this level could intensify selling pressure and open the door for a decline toward 23,600–23,500. On the upside, 24,300 remains the immediate and critical resistance level. A sustained move above this hurdle would be required to improve near-term sentiment and signal a recovery in market momentum. Until either of these levels is decisively breached, the index is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias, as investors await fresh triggers for the next directional move.