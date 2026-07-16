Stock recommendations for 16 July from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities ended marginally higher on Wednesday, 15 July, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 posting modest gains, while the mid- and small-cap indices gaining up to half a per cent amid escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices.
The 30-share pack rose 130 points, or 0.17%, to close at 77,185.43, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,078.50, rising 26 points, or 0.11%.
The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended 0.28% higher, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 0.67%.