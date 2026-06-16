Stock recommendations for 16 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended gains on Monday as a landmark US-Iran peace deal boosted global risk appetite and sent Brent crude prices below $85 a barrel, easing concerns over inflation and energy costs.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, moving decisively above its 50-day exponential moving average and briefly testing the 24,000 mark. The Sensex gained 1.25% to end at 76,474.37, its highest level in several weeks.
Market breadth remained strong, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by 2,510 to 831. Realty and auto shares led the rally, with the Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices rising 3.96% and 2.60%, respectively. Private banks and consumer durable stocks also attracted strong buying interest. Defensive sectors lagged, with the Nifty Pharma index ending in negative territory amid mild profit-taking.