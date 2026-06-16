Stock recommendations for 16 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities extended gains on Monday as a landmark US-Iran peace deal boosted global risk appetite and sent Brent crude prices below $85 a barrel, easing concerns over inflation and energy costs.
Stock market recap: Indian equities extended gains on Monday as a landmark US-Iran peace deal boosted global risk appetite and sent Brent crude prices below $85 a barrel, easing concerns over inflation and energy costs.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, moving decisively above its 50-day exponential moving average and briefly testing the 24,000 mark. The Sensex gained 1.25% to end at 76,474.37, its highest level in several weeks.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, moving decisively above its 50-day exponential moving average and briefly testing the 24,000 mark. The Sensex gained 1.25% to end at 76,474.37, its highest level in several weeks.
Market breadth remained strong, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by 2,510 to 831. Realty and auto shares led the rally, with the Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto indices rising 3.96% and 2.60%, respectively. Private banks and consumer durable stocks also attracted strong buying interest. Defensive sectors lagged, with the Nifty Pharma index ending in negative territory amid mild profit-taking.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd (current price: ₹560)
- Why it’s recommended: Leading industrial gear manufacturer, strong presence in material handling equipment, beneficiary of industrial capex cycle, diverse customer base across industries, strong export opportunities, healthy order book visibility, improving operating margins, strong brand and market position, asset-light growth in gear business, beneficiary of infrastructure growth, strong cash flow generation, healthy balance sheet, consistent profitability improvement, expansion in international markets, and strong return ratios.
- Key metrics: P/E: 42.27, 52-week high: ₹697.65, volume: ₹83.35
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on industrial capex cycle, slowdown in manufacturing activity, order execution delays, raw material price volatility, cyclical demand from core industries, export demand fluctuations, margin pressure from competition, customer concentration risk, working capital management risk, economic slowdown affecting investments, project-based revenue volatility, technology upgradation requirements, forex fluctuation impact, competition from global players, and valuation risk during capex slowdown.
- Buy: ₹554–563
- Target price: ₹650 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹520
Buy: Lumax Industries Ltd (current price: ₹5,361)
- Why it’s recommended: Leading automotive lighting manufacturer, strong OEM customer relationships, technology tie-up with Stanley Electric, beneficiary of vehicle premiumization, growing LED lighting adoption, strong presence in passenger vehicles, increasing content per vehicle, beneficiary of EV growth trend, consistent capacity expansion, strong manufacturing capabilities, focus on advanced lighting solutions, healthy industry tailwinds, export growth opportunities, improving operational efficiencies, and long-term auto sector growth support.
- Key metrics: P/E: 38.05, 52-week high: ₹6,934.50, volume: ₹7.68 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA
- Risk factors: Dependence on auto industry cycle, high reliance on OEM demand, customer concentration risk, slowdown in vehicle sales, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from OEM pricing, intense competition in auto ancillaries, technology disruption risk, EV transition-related uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, working capital intensive operations, dependence on key customer relationships, export demand fluctuations, economic slowdown affecting auto demand, and valuation risk during industry downturns.
- Buy at: ₹5,307–5,388
- Target price: ₹6,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹4,970
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended sharply higher on 15 June 2026, with the Nifty 50 rising 231 points, or 0.98%, to close at 23,853.90 after briefly crossing the 24,000 mark during the session. Market breadth remained robust, with 2,510 stocks advancing against 831 declines, underscoring broad-based participation in the rally.
Cyclical and risk-sensitive sectors led the gains. Realty surged 3.96%, followed by Financial Services Ex-Bank (+2.99%), Consumer Durables (+2.90%), Auto (+2.60%) and Metal (+1.78%). Financial stocks also contributed, with the Nifty Financial Services and Private Bank indices ending higher. Defensive pockets lagged, with Pharma, Healthcare and Midcap Healthcare closing in the red.
The Nifty opened with a strong gap-up and traded in a range of 23,817.80 to 24,011.40. While the index gave up part of its intraday gains and finished below the day's high, it managed to reclaim and close above its 50-day moving average (DMA), a sign of improving near-term sentiment.
Technical indicators have also turned more constructive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 56.3, moving above its signal line while remaining comfortably below overbought levels. The MACD has generated a bullish crossover, with the histogram turning positive after an extended period of weakness, suggesting downside momentum is easing and buyers are gradually regaining control.
The 24,000 level remains the key hurdle. A decisive breakout and sustained close above that mark could open the way for a move towards 24,350-24,600 in the coming sessions. On the downside, failure to hold above 23,800 may weaken the recent recovery and increase the risk of a pullback towards the 23,600-23,300 zone.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank extended its gains on 15 June, opening at 57,679.65 and climbing to an intraday high of 57,804.50 before profit-taking at higher levels pulled the index down to 57,119.20. Buyers, however, returned at lower levels, helping the index recover and close at 57,198.80, up 384 points, or 0.68%, from the previous session.
The rebound from the day's low points to resilient demand and improving sentiment toward banking stocks. Technically, the index has broken out of its recent consolidation range and moved above its 200-day moving average (DMA), signalling a strengthening medium-term trend. The price structure resembles a rounding-bottom formation, suggesting accumulation after a prolonged corrective phase.
Momentum indicators remain supportive. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to 67.2, well above the neutral 50 level and approaching overbought territory, indicating strengthening momentum without signs of exhaustion. The MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram continuing to expand, reinforcing the bullish trend. Importantly, neither indicator shows meaningful bearish divergence, suggesting the uptrend remains intact.
On the charts, immediate support lies in the 56,900-56,500 zone, near the 200- and 100-DMAs, while stronger support is seen around 55,800-55,000, where multiple moving averages converge. Resistance is placed near 57,800, followed by a more significant hurdle in the 58,500-59,000 range.
A sustained move above 57,800 could trigger fresh buying interest and open the way towards the psychological 60,000 mark in the weeks ahead. As long as the index holds above its breakout zone and the 200-DMA, the broader bias remains positive, with buy-on-dips likely to remain the preferred strategy among traders.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.