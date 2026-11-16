Stock recommendations for 16 November from MarketSmith India

Shriram Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan, and Hindalco were among the key laggards, whereas Bharti Airtel, Nestle, and Eicher Motors offered support. Market breadth was negative, with 1,446 stocks advancing, 2,179 stocks declining. Wholesale inflation data on Monday, Nvidia's earnings next week and the RBI's December 4 policy will be key cues ahead.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Tips Music Limited (current price: ₹814)

Why it’s recommended: A large evergreen music catalogue, rising digital and subscription-based music consumption, new song releases, regional content acquisitions, and wider monetization across platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music support scalable revenue and profitability growth.

Key metrics: P/E: 43.97, 52-week high: ₹ 820.00, volume: ₹ 79.71 crore

Technical analysis : Trendline Breakout

Risk factors: High dependence on digital platforms and advertising revenues, low Indian streaming royalty rates, music piracy, copyright disputes, changing consumer preferences, and the need to consistently create successful content may pressure growth and margins.

Buy: ₹ 806–818

Target price : ₹ 940 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 769

Buy: IIFL Capital Services Limited (current price: ₹355)

Why it’s recommended : A diversified business across retail and institutional broking, wealth management, financial-product distribution, investment banking and advisory services, supported by a large customer base, technology platforms and rising distribution AUM, can provide recurring fee income and reduce dependence on trading revenue.

Key metrics: P/E: 18.11, 52-week high: ₹ 411.30, volume: ₹ 490.05 crore

Technical analysis : Tight range breakout

Risk factors : Exposure to capital-market cycles and trading volumes, intense competition from discount brokers and fintech platforms, evolving SEBI regulations, pressure on brokerage yields and increasing borrowings linked to the margin-trading book may affect profitability and leverage.

Buy at: ₹ 351-357

Target price: ₹ 400 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹ 340

Nifty 50 recap

Indian equity markets ended Friday's session on a weak note, with Nifty 50 declining 155.05 points (0.61%) to close at 25,144.30, down from its previous close of 25,299.35. The benchmark opened at 25,209.85 and traded between an intraday high of 25,246.35 and a low of 25,054.40.

Despite a modest recovery from the day's lows, the index remained under selling pressure, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Sectoral performance was broadly negative, with Nifty Realty (-1.39%), Auto (-1.07%), Metal (-0.98%), Financial Services (-0.78%), and IT (-0.72%) led the decline, while FMCG (-0.01%) showed relative resilience.

Broader market participation remained weak, with 1,446 stocks advancing, 2,179 stocks declining, and 96 remaining unchanged, for an advance-decline ratio of approximately 0.66:1.

The Nifty 50 ended lower, as profit booking emerged following the recent sharp rally. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, indicating short-term selling pressure and a moderation in upward momentum. However, the broader technical structure remains constructive, with the index trading above its key moving averages.

Notably, the recent breakout above the descending trendline remains intact, suggesting that the prevailing recovery trend has not yet been compromised. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 75.22, firmly in overbought territory, indicating strong underlying momentum while also highlighting the possibility of near-term consolidation or further profit booking. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory and above its signal line, reinforcing the bullish trend.

After a sharp rally of more than 13%, Nifty 50 appears to be taking a breather, with the index facing selling pressure near 25,400. A decisive breakout above this level could pave the way for a further upside move toward 25,800–26,000, which is expected to act as significant resistance where profit-booking may emerge. On the downside, 25,000 is likely to serve as immediate support and will be crucial in determining the sustainability of the ongoing recovery.

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank outperformed the broader market on Thursday, rising 726.10 points, or 1.19%, to close at 61,518.50, its highest close in over eight months, and ended just about 250 points short of its February record high of 61,764.85. The index touched an intraday high of 61,545.85, as sustained foreign buying, softer crude oil prices, and improving sentiment toward domestic lenders kept banking stocks in demand. The rally was broad-based, with all 14 constituents ending higher. IndusInd Bank led the gains, rising more than 3%, followed by AU Small Finance Bank, which also gained about 3%. Among state-run lenders, PNB (+2.7%) and SBI (+2.5%), while Yes Bank gained over 2%. ICICI Bank added about 1%, while HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank posted modest gains. Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Federal Bank ended marginally higher.

Bank Nifty ended lower, as profit booking emerged following the recent sharp rally. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, reflecting short-term selling pressure after a strong upward movement. Despite the decline, the broader technical structure remains firmly bullish, with the index trading comfortably above its key moving averages. Notably, the recent decisive breakout above the descending trendline, accompanied by strong bullish candles, reinforces the underlying strength of the prevailing uptrend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 75.70, indicating overbought conditions and suggesting near-term consolidation or profit booking after the steep rally. Meanwhile, the MACD remains firmly positive and above its signal line, confirming sustained bullish momentum. However, the slight moderation in the positive histogram indicates early signs of easing upward momentum.

On the downside, immediate support for Bank Nifty is placed at 60,300, followed by 59,700, which will be crucial levels to monitor for the sustainability of the ongoing rally. On the upside, 61,700 remains an important near-term reference point, while the psychological 62,000 mark could be the next significant hurdle. A sustained move above 61,700 could pave the way for further upside toward 62,000, although some near-term consolidation cannot be ruled out following the recent sharp rally.