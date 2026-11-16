Stock recommendations for 16 November from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday as a sharp jump in retail inflation and a rebound in crude oil prices prompted profit-taking after the strong November rally.

Nifty 50 fell 155.05 points, or 0.61%, to close at 25,144.30, while Sensex declined 319.73 points, or 0.39%, to 81,591.28, with both indices ending well off their intraday lows. Even so, Nifty posted its third straight weekly gain. India's retail inflation rose to 6.09% in October, reaching a two-year high and exceeding the RBI's upper tolerance limit.