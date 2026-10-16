Stock recommendations for 16 October from MarketSmith India

On the downside, 22,865 (21-day SMA) is the first support, followed by today's low of 22,640. 22,150 is the key base. On the upside, 23,050–23,100 is the immediate hurdle. Beyond that, the 50-SMA (23,580) and the 100-SMA (23,760) are the next targets, while the 200-SMA near 24,200 marks the long-term trend barrier. Macro cues offer some support: Brent eased to about $104, and the rupee firmed to 94.92. Against that, hot U.S. inflation has revived bets on a Fed rate hike, and the RBI's tightening stance remains a headwind. A close above 23,100 could extend the rally toward 23,500. Otherwise, the index is likely to consolidate between 22,650 and 23,100.