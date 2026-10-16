Stock recommendations for 16 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On 15 October, Indian equities closed firmly higher with Nifty gaining 1.66% to 22,997, led by a strong rally in IT stocks. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra have gained up to 12% more than three sessions as investors rotated money out of costly overseas AI stocks.
Brent crude easing to about $104 and the rupee firming to 94.92 also lifted sentiment. Heavyweights Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank, optimism about Q2 earnings, and short covering on Sensex expiry day added to the gains.