Stock recommendations for 16 October from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: On 15 October, Indian equities closed firmly higher with Nifty gaining 1.66% to 22,997, led by a strong rally in IT stocks. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra have gained up to 12% more than three sessions as investors rotated money out of costly overseas AI stocks.
Stock market recap: On 15 October, Indian equities closed firmly higher with Nifty gaining 1.66% to 22,997, led by a strong rally in IT stocks. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra have gained up to 12% more than three sessions as investors rotated money out of costly overseas AI stocks.
Brent crude easing to about $104 and the rupee firming to 94.92 also lifted sentiment. Heavyweights Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank, optimism about Q2 earnings, and short covering on Sensex expiry day added to the gains.
Brent crude easing to about $104 and the rupee firming to 94.92 also lifted sentiment. Heavyweights Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank, optimism about Q2 earnings, and short covering on Sensex expiry day added to the gains.
However, hot US inflation revived bets on a Fed rate hike, Asian markets were weak, and foreign investors kept selling. PSU Banks and metals came under pressure, while Nestle, Canara Bank, and Yes Bank fell on stock-specific news, capping further upside.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (current price: ₹198)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong growth in retail investing and financialization of savings, with Groww being one of India’s largest digital investment platforms and benefiting from increasing active investor penetration across the country. Expanding cross-selling opportunities across broking, MTF, wealth management, mutual funds, and insurance, supported by high customer engagement and technology-led scale.
- Key metrics: P/E: 44.85, 52-week high: ₹227.20, volume: ₹1,103.03 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline Breakout
- Risk factors: Revenue remains highly linked to capital market activity and trading volumes, making earnings vulnerable to market corrections and weaker investor participation. Regulatory changes by SEBI/exchanges on derivatives, broking, margin funding, or investor protection norms can impact transaction volumes and profitability.
- Buy: ₹196–199
- Target price: ₹228 in two to three days
- Stop loss: ₹185
Buy: Krishana Phoschem Limited (current price: ₹212)
- Why it’s recommended: Capacity expansion in NPK/DAP fertilizers and ramp-up of the Meghnagar facility are expected to drive volume growth and improve revenue over the next few years. Strong backward integration in rock phosphate beneficiation, sulphuric acid, and phosphoric acid provides cost advantages and supports margin expansion.
- Key metrics: P/E: 32.46, 52-week high: ₹213.99, volume: ₹38.46 crore
- Technical analysis: Cup-base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on imported raw materials and global phosphate/sulphur prices can create margin volatility and working-capital pressure. Fertilizer business is sensitive to government subsidy policies, payment delays, and regulatory changes, which can affect cash flows and profitability.
- Buy at: ₹210–213
- Target price: ₹245 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹199
How Nifty 50 performed
Dalal Street turned firmly bullish on Thursday. Nifty 50 opened with a gap-up, holding above the previous close all session, and finished close to its high. The index opened at 22,671.30, touched a high of 23,056.40, a low of 22,637.40, and closed at 22,997.35, up 374.65 points (+1.66%). Breadth was strong, with 41 stocks advancing and only 8 declining. Tech Mahindra (+4.75%), ICICI Bank (+3.80%), and Reliance (+3.44%) led the gains. Nestle India (-7.76%) fell sharply despite strong Q2 numbers, followed by Adani Enterprises (-0.83%) and Trent (-0.72%). A decisive close above the 21-SMA supports a possible double bottom near 22,150.
Momentum indicators are now turning in the bulls' favour. The MACD line (-262.22) has moved above its signal line (-317.78), and the histogram has turned positive at 55.56. However, both lines are still well below zero, so this is an early recovery rather than a confirmed uptrend. The 14-period RSI jumped to 49.94, sharply above its average of 33.37, and is now testing 50. A sustained RSI reading above 50 would confirm that buyers are in control. The steep slope of both indicators suggests short covering may extend in the near term.
On the downside, 22,865 (21-day SMA) is the first support, followed by today's low of 22,640. 22,150 is the key base. On the upside, 23,050–23,100 is the immediate hurdle. Beyond that, the 50-SMA (23,580) and the 100-SMA (23,760) are the next targets, while the 200-SMA near 24,200 marks the long-term trend barrier. Macro cues offer some support: Brent eased to about $104, and the rupee firmed to 94.92. Against that, hot U.S. inflation has revived bets on a Fed rate hike, and the RBI's tightening stance remains a headwind. A close above 23,100 could extend the rally toward 23,500. Otherwise, the index is likely to consolidate between 22,650 and 23,100.
How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note and briefly slipped below the previous close testing intraday lows. Buying at lower levels then fueled a sharp rebound. The index opened at 55,445.75, touched a high of 56,065.50, a low of 55,279.00, and closed at 55,810.50, up 494.50 points (+0.89%). Private lenders led the rally, with ICICI Bank (+3.80%), HDFC Bank (+2.27%), and Kotak Bank (+2.26%) the top gainers. On the losing side, Yes Bank (-14.53%) slumped after the Supreme Court upheld the quashing of its AT1 bond write-off. Canara Bank (-6.12%) fell on concerns over expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning, and Punjab National Bank lost 2.91%. A strong bullish candle on volume well above recent sessions signals a breakout from the October consolidation. The upper wick shows selling pressure just below the 50-day EMA.
On the momentum front, the 14-period RSI has climbed to 51.59. That puts it above the neutral 50 mark and well above its signal average of 39.51, after a recovery from oversold levels near 30 in late September. This marks a shift from bearish to mildly bullish momentum. The MACD line (-345.26) stays above its signal line (-492.96) after a bullish crossover earlier this month, and the histogram (+147.70) is widening. Both lines are still below zero, though, so the recovery is at an early stage. A move into positive territory by MACD, with RSI holding above 50, would confirm a trend reversal. If that doesn't happen, the index may stay range-bound.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.