Stock recommendations for 16 September from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: Indian equities fell sharply on Tuesday, giving up early gains as a surge in crude oil prices and a spike in US bond yields triggered broad-based selling. Nifty 50 dropped 279.50 points, or 1.19%, to close at 23,118.60, while Sensex slumped 777.94 points, or 1.04%, to settle at 74,003.82.
Brent crude climbed toward $109 a barrel amid renewed West Asia supply concerns. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury yield touched 5%, pressuring risk sentiment, and the rupee slipped to a seven-week low. Realty, capital goods, auto, metals, and banking were the biggest laggards, with most sectors down 2% or more. IT bucked the trend to close firmly higher, as HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra rallied on a rotation into large-cap technology names, even as select AI and data-centre-linked stocks fell sharply on global AI-slowdown concerns.