Stock recommendations for 16 September from MarketSmith India

The latest bearish candle closed near the session low, while the increase in volume adds further conviction to the breakdown. The RSI has declined to 33.23 and remains below its signal average of 45.40, indicating strong negative momentum and positioning the index close to oversold territory. However, the indicator has yet to generate a reversal signal. The MACD has also weakened materially, with the MACD line at -307.42, below the signal line at -144.18, while the negative histogram has expanded, confirming acceleration in bearish momentum.