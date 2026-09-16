Stock recommendations for 16 September from MarketSmith India

Brent crude climbed toward $109 a barrel amid renewed West Asia supply concerns. At the same time, the US 10-year Treasury yield touched 5%, pressuring risk sentiment, and the rupee slipped to a seven-week low. Realty, capital goods, auto, metals, and banking were the biggest laggards, with most sectors down 2% or more. IT bucked the trend to close firmly higher, as HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra rallied on a rotation into large-cap technology names, even as select AI and data-centre-linked stocks fell sharply on global AI-slowdown concerns.