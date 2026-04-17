Stock market recap: Following a strong relief rally in the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks consolidated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as investors paused to assess the durability of easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty 50 closed marginally lower at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points (0.14%), while the Sensex ended about 80 points lower, mirroring the cautious tone.
Stock recommendations for 17 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 17 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: Following a strong relief rally in the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks consolidated on Thursday, April 16, 2026, as investors paused to assess the durability of easing geopolitical tensions. The Nifty 50 closed marginally lower at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points (0.14%), while the Sensex ended about 80 points lower, mirroring the cautious tone.
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MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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