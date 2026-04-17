Stock recommendations for 17 April from MarketSmith India

On the technical front, the index is approaching a key supply zone, with immediate resistance placed in the 24,400–24,500 range, followed by a more critical hurdle around 24,700, where the 50- and 100-day EMAs converge. On the downside, immediate support is seen near 24,000–23,950, which is likely to act as a near-term cushion. A breach below this band could expose the index to further weakness, with stronger support positioned around 23,500, a level that previously acted as a base during the recent corrective phase.